ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Council is voting again on a plan to give a tax break to seniors Tuesday night. This one includes some changes.

The council rejected the initial proposal to freeze property taxes for anyone who was eligible for social security in July. Their revenue experts said the plan could take millions away from schools, fire departments, and other public services.

Tuesday night’s vote is on a revised version of the plan, which includes a cap on the value of eligible homes. Only senior homeowners whose properties are worth less than $550,000 would be eligible. That county council meeting is at 6:30 p.m.

Councilman Dennis Hancock, who proposed the revisions to the plan, is having a press conference right after the meeting.