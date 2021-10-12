St. Louis County councilman calls for release of records into health director investigation

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch wants the council to vote to open all records pertaining to an internal investigation of the acting health director.



Back in late July, Acting Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan made the comments in a shocking letter that he sent to the county council chairperson.

He admitted he raised his middle finger to someone who he said attacked him outside the council chambers.

“If the investigation showed that Mr. Kahn’s claims of racist comments and assault were true, you could be 100% certain the report would have been released,” Fitch said.

“Intelligent people can surmise that the investigation failed to support Kahn’s claims so clearly it’s a case of misconduct.”



Since then, County Executive Sam Page said that the investigation into the meeting and what happened to Khan is ongoing.

“This is a personnel matter. We won’t be opening personnel files of any employees,” according to a statement from the county executive’s chief communications officer.

St. Louis County is asking for more videos and images from the meeting to help with their investigation.