St. Louis County councilman nearly injured by gunfire in shooting on I-64

FRONTENAC, Mo. – St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas says he was nearly struck by gunfire Friday afternoon on Interstate 64 in what investigators are calling a possible road rage incident.
According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the shooting happened just after 12 p.m. on I-64 at Spoede Road.
Someone in a small grey SUV fired two shots at Trakas’ car. One of the bullets struck the rear hatch of the councilman’s vehicle.
Trakas says Frontenac Police are investigating the shooting.
Trakas, 70, represents St. Louis County’s 6th District.