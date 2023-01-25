ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder intends to run for a Missouri State Senate seat next year.

Harder, councilman for the 7th District of the St. Louis County Council, plans to run for Missouri Senate District 15 in 2024. That seat is currently held by Sen. Andrew Koenig, who is out of terms next year.

Harder says his top priorities are economic growth, infrastructure, public safety, and government restraint. He also wants to work on tax reform for personal property and real estate.

“I will hold elected officials to their oaths of office and statutory obligations so that we can restore public trust in government,” “ he said.” said Harder.

Wildwood mayor Jim Bowlin is also planning to run for the District 15 seat.