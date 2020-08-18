St. Louis County councilman warns of police budget cuts

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County councilman is raising concerns about proposed budget cuts and possible layoffs for the police department.

Councilman Tim Fitch, who once served as St. Louis County police chief, tweeted that the Page administration plans to cut $7 million from the police department’s budget.

Watching @stlcountypd police board meeting. Page administration wants $7 million cut to PD. This would have to be accomplished with 100 layoffs of existing employees or gut the pay raises approved by the council last year. Why is the first time time we're hearing this? — Tim Fitch (@ChiefTimFitch) August 18, 2020

A spokesperson for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said he’s unaware of what Fitch was tweeting about except to say that each county government department head has been asked to submit a budget with cuts in each department.

Meanwhile, a county police spokesperson had no immediate comment on what may have been proposed at the meeting.

FOX 2 reached out to Councilman Fitch for more information about his tweet. He’s out of town and was attending Tuesday’s county council meeting online.