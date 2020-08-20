St. Louis County couple headed to Iowa to lend a hand following derecho devastation

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County couple with Iowa ties is loading up a big box truck to lend a helpful Midwestern hand to the Hawkeye State.

“My family and friends up in Iowa were hit by a derecho, which is straight line winds,” said Johanna Powers, who organized a donation drive. “They calculated up to 140 mile per hour in their area. So, everything is just decimated in the Cedar Rapids area and surrounding there. All the farmland, the crops are gone.”

Johanna’s family has a bridal shop in Iowa and the couple recently opened the Sugarfire restaurant in Cedar Rapids.

The couple spends their time between Iowa and Missouri. But with millions of acres of farmland destroyed and thousands still without power, Johanna and JD put out a call for help.

“I put it out on Facebook and had an amazing response from friends, churches, my daughter’s pre-school community; so, by the time we had all these donations, we didn’t have enough room to get them up there,” Powers said.

Enter Enterprise Leasing, which donated a moving truck to take the diapers, pillows, shoes, food, and more to be distributed in Cedar Rapids on Friday.

“I just saw the need,” Powers said. “I’ve gone down after Hurricane Katrina on different mission trips. And I went up there and I said this is as bad as I saw in New Orleans. And there are people up there are living like they’re in a third world country right now in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and it just was heartbreaking to know that people didn’t know what happened.”

The Red Cross is also responding to those in need in Iowa. You can contact them at www.redcross.org.

The Sugarfire Cedar Rapids Smokehouse is selling gift cards at cost to help those affected by the damage from the derecho. They are donating meals to those in need. You can reach the Sugarfire Cedar Rapids Smokehouse at 319-900-7427.