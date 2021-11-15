Live: St. Louis County COVID cases in CDC’s ‘high’ category, area leaders concerned

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page addresses the county’s rise in COVID cases Monday morning at a press conference.

After generally declining for some time, COVID case counts in St. Louis County are on the rise. Cases have taken a noticeable uptick in the past week

Doug Moore, the chief spokesperson for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, called the development a “concerning increase.” Moore told FOX 2 that Page will address the rise in cases during a COVID briefing later Monday morning at the main county administration building.

Moore said as of Friday, St. Louis County averaged 150 new COVID cases per day. That is a 13 percent increase in cases over the previous week. Moore said the latest case count puts St. Louis County back into the CDC’s “high” category for COVID transmission. That is the CDC’s most severe COVID case category, and Moore said the case count seems to be accelerating. He also said the positivity rate in St. Louis County is up for the first time in a couple of months.

Moore expects Page to say Monday morning that public health experts are indicating the increase in COVID numbers represents the likely beginning of a winter COVID surge. Page is also expected to say that the case increase in the St. Louis area appears to be across the board and not limited to any particular age group or geographic location. Moore said 5 to 14-year-olds continue to have the highest infection rate-making efforts to vaccinate those children even more important.

Moore said the attitude that COVID is over needs to change. He said Page will likely say that we must double our efforts to get vaccinated, wear masks when in public, and protect those around us.

54.5 percent of St. Louis County residents are now fully vaccinated with more than 61 percent having received a first dose.

FOX 2 will have live coverage of Page’s COVID briefing. That is set to start at 8:30 a.m. Monday.