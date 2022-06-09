ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Nearly one in four residents getting tested have COVID-19 as the positivity rate is now 22.1 percent in St. Louis County.

Given this recent trend, as well as the progress of new sub-variants of the virus, The Department of Public Health strongly recommended residents get up to date on vaccines, including boosters; wear masks in public indoor places; and isolate and get tested if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. St. Louis City and County Health Department directors made a joint statement Monday, reporting high levels of virus transmission, and strongly recommended wearing masks in crowded public spaces.

St. Charles County also reported the highest COVID-19 rates in the state. Missouri has seen a 32 percent increase in cases over the past two weeks and a 29 percent increase in patient hospitalizations.