ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Crime Commission is meeting Thursday morning.

It’s been on hold since 2019. The nine member group began in 1976.

It consists of county leaders including the county executive, the county council chair, the prosecuting attorney, and the county police chief.

County Executive Sam Page started it up again this month. Their first meeting is at 10:00 a.m.

Their goal is to develop a comprehensive plan to improve law enforcement and criminal justice in St. Louis County.