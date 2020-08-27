St. Louis County Director of Justice Services resigns

CLAYTON, Mo. – Wednesday night Doug Moore, the spokesperson for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page confirmed that Raul Banasco, the St. Louis County Director of Justice Services had resigned.

Banasco’s resignation came after employees from the justice center told the County Council that his leadership had led to a toxic environment in the workplace.

Moore told our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that “there will be a full investigation into the personnel issues that have been raised.”

Banasco was hired by Page after a nationwide search in November after the department had not had a permanent leader since early 2018.

Over the last two-years Justice Services has been rocked by allegations brutality by officers, inmate deaths, and questions raised about how contracts have been awarded.