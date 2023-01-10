ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County government elected leaders were sworn in at the start of the New Year.

The inauguration ceremony was well attended. Dozens of citizens and family members packed Memorial Plaza to see the elected officials take the oath of office.

St. Louis County officials took their oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, which began with the Star-Spangled Banner.

Six were incumbents, and one was new to their positions: Republican Dennis Hancock, a newly elected St. Louis County Councilman. He replaced Republican Councilman Tim Fitch.

“We have a lot of differences, but there is one similarity that we all share, and that is we are all here to serve our constitutes,” Hancock said. “It’s been my experience that if we keep that in the forefront, everything we do than all of our differences pale by comparison.”

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page highlighted during his remarks how the county will continue to address key issues.

“This is my fourth-year term for me as county executive. Everyone sworn in today is pretty optimistic,” Page said. “It looks like everyone is eager to work together and move the county forward.”

County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days said she will continue efforts to help move the county forward.

“I am grateful for the trust you put in my abilities, a trust I do not take lightly,” Days said. “We are facing many challenges in St. Louis County, and we need serious people to address the myriad of obstacles that we will face. I will do my best to uphold the office that I just took with my hand on the Bible. You inspire me to keep working and keep pushing and keep inquiring and seeking results.”

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, County Assessor Jake Zimmerman, Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, and Councilman Mark Harder also took the oath of office Tuesday.