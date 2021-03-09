St. Louis County elementary teacher arrested on suspicion of child pornography

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An elementary teacher from the Rockwood School District was arrested for child pornography allegations.

In a letter sent to students and teachers, the administration said St. Louis County police arrested a teacher from Stanton Elementary School.

The teacher was arrested on suspicion of promotion of child pornography. He has yet to be charged.

Police told the district they do not believe the incident involved any of its students.

The teacher has been suspended and is not allowed on the District’s property while police investigate.