ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County has activated its emergency management operations center due to the stormy weather.

The team consists of people from several county departments. They’re monitoring for possible flash flooding. MoDOT also prepared for the storms by cleaning out road drains. They say nighttime conditions make it hard to see how bad flooding could be.

Officials shared to not call 911 unless it’s life-threatening. Instead, call , which is the regular line and main form of messaging.