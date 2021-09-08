St. Louis County employee COVID vaccination requirement on hold

CLAYTON, Mo. – It is still not clear if a vaccination mandate for St. Louis County employees will ever be imposed. Last night a vote was tabled by the county council.

The proposed legislation would require county employees and contractors to be vaccinated or wear a mask and submit to regular COVID-19 testing. County residents expressed overwhelming opposition to the idea during last night’s meeting.

The bill’s sponsor Councilwoman Shalonda Webb says she will hold the bill for another week. The council also voted four to two to approve a countywide eviction moratorium.