ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Central County Emergency 911 is one of three dispatch centers in St. Louis County, providing critical information to fire and EMS personnel.

Jason Nettles, the agency’s executive director, said a new alert system currently being implemented in St. Louis County utilizes a computer-generated voice to help relay information.

“You’re hearing the same consistent cadence, same voice, time after time,” Nettles said.

“There’s no question about what the call is or what’s going on,” said Capt. Matt Coppin for the Metro West Fire Protection District.

Nettles said that in addition to sharing a clear voice with first responders, the new system also allows dispatchers to notify multiple departments immediately.

“If you have a first-alarm residential structure fire, for instance, it’s likely there will be units from maybe three or four different fire districts,” Nettles said.

“If you’re dispatching 12, 15 trucks, that’s significant time,” Coppin said.

The system is currently in St. Louis County and will eventually be used county-wide for fire and EMS calls. The voice is referred to as “Samantha.” An app will also allow first responders to receive information while out in the field.

Nettles said the total cost of the program is approximately $3.1 million with the bulk of the funding coming from the St. Louis County Emergency Communications Commission.

The computer-generated voice can also be edited to match more closely the local pronunciation of street names. Nettles points out that individuals seeking help and calling 911 will still be in touch with a human.