ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Republican Central Committee Chair Rene Artman said on Friday that Katherine Pinner will be filing legal paperwork to remove her name from the November ballot. She said Pinner did not go into details about why.

When Pinner, a political newcomer, defeated state Rep. Shamed Dogan in the Republican primary in early August, many republicans were shocked. Few voters knew a great deal about the self-published author, hoping to become the next county executive.

Artman said the party will select a replacement if Pinner steps down.

“We will not let Sam Page just walk away with it,” she said.

St. Louis County election officials said candidates do have a window of opportunity to directly ask the election board to remove their name. In this case, that deadline has come and gone. Pinner will need to file a petition of withdrawal to the court, according to election officials.

“It’s a relatively simple procedure,” said Rick Stream, Republican director of elections for St. Louis County. “The court will act very quickly on something like this because we have a time frame where we have to prepare the ballot for the elections.”

There is also a deadline for when a name can be removed by a court order. An order is required at least eight weeks prior to the election. In this case, that would make the deadline September 13.

Election officials said the St. Louis County Republican Central Committee would be allowed to select a new candidate. Artman said she would call a special meeting to present a replacement for approval.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but we are up to the task to get it done,” she said.

An election law known as the “sore loser” law prohibits the replacement from being someone who was on the primary ballot and lost. It would rule out Dogan being the replacement.

A statement released by the campaign for St. Louis County Executive Same Page refers to how many votes Pinner received. She defeated Dogan by more than 7,000 votes. The statement read in part, “…her voters are going to hate it if a woman is bullied off the ballot.”

FOX 2 reached out to Pinner for a response, but we have not heard back.