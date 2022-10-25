MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The St. Louis County Executive Debate is just one week away. Today, representatives from Sam Page and Mark Mantovani’s campaigns drew cards to determine who will receive the first question during the debate. Mantovani’s representative picked the higher card, so they will get the first question.

You can watch the St. Louis County Executive Debate, on Tuesday, November 1, at 7pm on KPLR 11. It will also be simulcast on KMOX radio, streamed live, and available on demand at FOX2Now.com.

Want to ask the candidates a question? Send it here and we may ask them on-air.