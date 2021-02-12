St. Louis County family creates homemade backyard ice skating rink using 5,000 gal. of water

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A family in the Glendale area has been creative in how to have some winter fun despite the frigid temperatures.

Dale Messey began the project well over a month ago, engineering a private backyard ice rink about 75 feet long and using around 5000 gallons of water.

“We did it right after Christmas hoping that we would just catch the weather right and we thought that it wouldn’t freeze at all until the weather finally got cold enough so now we’re in good shape,” Dale said.

It took some patience and Dale jokes about what his neighbors might have thought about this whole process.

“My neighbors have been monitoring the progress. Some of it might have been tongue and cheek like when are you going to take that thing down,” Dale said.

Thanks to this Arctic blast, now it’s game on in the safety of their own home rather than having to go out to a rink.

“It’s great to have the neighbors come over and have something to do, you know during COVID, when you can’t necessarily go where you want to go. So that’s what spurred it. Otherwise, we probably wouldn’t ever have done this,” Dale explained.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, it’s probably a 10 because I’ve been waiting months for this and it finally came,” 8-year-old Sam Messey, Dale’s son said. “It’s really fun now that we have it here and we don’t have to go to different places, wear a mask to ice skate.”

Dale’s sons, Sam and 6-year-old Auggie are hockey players and are thrilled to be able to practice their skills at home.

“Play better hockey. I could train more with my dad. It will give me more skill and more experience,” Sam said.

“Yea, I play recreationally but not as a kid. So this is like my childhood dream,” Dale said.

Dale said you can actually buy kits for this but they tend to be expensive. A cheaper option is to do it yourself with a drainpipe, tarp, stakes, and about 5000 gallons of water.