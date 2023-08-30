ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County father faces a felony charge more than a year after a toddler in his care overdosed on fentanyl and heroin.

Prosecutors have charged Gary L. Gray, 32, with one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the investigation.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, police responded to the overdose on April 28, 2022. Officers were initially called to reports of “a child in labored breathing.”

Police administered NARCAN to two-year-old child in need. The child later tested positive for fentanyl and heroin, per court documents.

Witnesses told police that Gray had the child from around 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the overdose occurred sometime between then. Police later found Gray in possession of six empty pill capsules containing residue.

A warrant was issued for Gray’s arrest last Friday. Court records did not disclose the child’s current condition or bond details for Gray.