ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a draft report to reduce the threat of flooding in University City and Overland. The study has been in progress over the past few years and will be complete in April 2023. After the study is complete then it can use federal funds to begin.

There is an eight-acre detention basin proposed for Woodson Road Park in Overland. The release of the report opens it up for comment for the next 30 days.

The city council has indicated that they would like to move some recreation features in the footprint of the basin to higher ground. That is pending official approval from the National Park Service.

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District also has a major project underway in the area. They must spend a minimum $4.7 billion over the next two decades to address the issue of sewer overflows and other sewer system improvements. Those efforts are being included in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study.

It is not clear if they will be recommending buying private property to help reduce the risk of flooding. They say that it is one of the tools the team can use.