St. Louis County gears up for mass vaccinations while requesting more doses

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Council members had a chance to ask questions about the county’s vaccination rollout plan during a public meeting on Tuesday.

The health department’s acting director, Spring Schmidt, said the plan is for the department to administer 5,000 vaccinations a week and then ramp-up when more doses are available.

Schmidt said the federal government sets how much vaccine each state receives. She said the state then decides where vaccine is sent. The priority has been sending vaccine to hospitals, leaving many county health departments wondering when they will receive enough vaccine to ramp-up their own plans.

Councilwoman Lisa Clancy questioned why St. Louis County, the county with the largest population in Missouri, has not received more support from the state. She’s calling on the state’s health director to make himself available to answer questions from the council.

“This is a regional problem and it feels like we’re getting the short end of the stick here,” Clancy said.

Earlier in the day, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the opening of a mass vaccination site in Ferguson.

The campus at St. Louis Community College – Florissant Valley will be administering vaccine to residents who have been notified they have an appointment. The Florissant Valley site was chosen to help reach underserved communities in north St. Louis County.

Council Chair Rita Heard Days asked the department for more details about any community outreach plans to ensure residents are aware when vaccinations are available. Schmidt said her department would soon provide her and the council with details.

Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway asked if residents should be registering for a vaccination at more than one registry. Schmidt encouraged residents to register at multiple sites but to only reserve one appointment when one becomes available. She encourages residents who have the ability to register online to do so https://stlcorona.com/covid19-vaccines/ while reserving phone call registrations for those who do not have internet access. The county hotline to pre-register is 314-615-2660.

Councilman Tim Fitch asked about a timeline for when a majority of residents will be vaccinated.

“So, summer is our ultimate goal to have most people who want the vaccine to be inoculated, is that right?” Fitch said.

Schmidt responded, “If we get enough vaccine to make this work.”

Councilman Mark Harder asked Schmidt about what percentage of residents would need to be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity. She suggested it would require the county vaccination rate to be near 80%.