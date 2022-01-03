St. Louis County has record daily COVID-19 infections

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials say St. Louis County is reporting record-high numbers of new daily COVID-19 infections and St. Louis-area hospitals are treating more confirmed cases than at any time since the pandemic began.

County health officials said Monday that the rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases hit 1,696, which is an almost 130% increase from last week. The positivity rate is at least 23%, another record high.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis region’s four largest health care systems reached 964 patients, more than the previous high of 962 patients on Dec. 1, 2020.

State numbers are also rising, with an average of 5,010 newly confirmed cases per day in the last week.