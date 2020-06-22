St. Louis County health department accepting, reviewing safety plans for public events

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Want to hold a public event in St. Louis County? You’ll have to get approval from the county health department first.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is reviewing plans for approval prior to holding any public event.

When submitting a plan, the department checks for the following information:

Anticipated crowd size and control, including exit and entry points

Preventative measures to eliminate congregating in groups

Requiring masks for visitors and employees

Require temperature screening of both staff and guests/visitors

Hand washing and sanitizing stations

Distribution of food and beverage

Ensuring social distancing requirements

Plans can be submitted via email to business-covid@stlouisco.com.

For additional information, you can call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ coronavirus hotline at 877-435-8411.

