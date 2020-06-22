St. Louis County health department accepting, reviewing safety plans for public events

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Want to hold a public event in St. Louis County? You’ll have to get approval from the county health department first.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is reviewing plans for approval prior to holding any public event.
When submitting a plan, the department checks for the following information:
- Anticipated crowd size and control, including exit and entry points
- Preventative measures to eliminate congregating in groups
- Requiring masks for visitors and employees
- Require temperature screening of both staff and guests/visitors
- Hand washing and sanitizing stations
- Distribution of food and beverage
- Ensuring social distancing requirements
Plans can be submitted via email to business-covid@stlouisco.com.
For additional information, you can call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ coronavirus hotline at 877-435-8411.
See a map of all of Missouri’s cases here.