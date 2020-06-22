Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 956 deaths/ 18,003 cases IL: 6,647 deaths/ 136,762 cases.

St. Louis County health department accepting, reviewing safety plans for public events

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Want to hold a public event in St. Louis County? You’ll have to get approval from the county health department first.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is reviewing plans for approval prior to holding any public event.

When submitting a plan, the department checks for the following information:

  • Anticipated crowd size and control, including exit and entry points
  • Preventative measures to eliminate congregating in groups
  • Requiring masks for visitors and employees 
  • Require temperature screening of both staff and guests/visitors
  • Hand washing and sanitizing stations
  • Distribution of food and beverage
  • Ensuring social distancing requirements

Plans can be submitted via email to business-covid@stlouisco.com.

For additional information, you can call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ coronavirus hotline at 877-435-8411.

See a map of all of Missouri’s cases here.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News