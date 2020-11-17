St. Louis County health department offers advice for dealing with flu season amid COVID pandemic

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – As COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the area and flu season begins, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health is giving advice on handling the two. But for starters, health officials insist on getting a flu shot.

From 2019 to 2020, there were around 113,00 cases of flu in Missouri and fewer than 2,000 deaths. But so far this year, we haven’t seen many cases. Spring Schmidt, co-director of the county health department, says it’s coming. And you need to know the difference between flu and COVID-19.

“The test will tell you what you don’t have. If you get a flu test and it says you don’t have the flu it doesn’t mean you don’t have COVID,” Schmidt said. “And if you get COVID test and it says you don’t have COVID, it doesn’t mean you don’t have the flu.”

Many symptoms are the same with flu and COVID. The biggest difference – a loss of taste and smell. Good hygiene practices and getting the flu shot are the best ways to keep the flu away, according to Schmidt.

“You don’t want to be in a situation you could potentially have flu and think you have COVID,” she said. “It’s just a good idea to protect yourself.”

Schmidt says flu shot will help. However, it’s not 100 percent and it doesn’t give immunity to COVID.

Determining the difference between COVID and the flu will be difficult. So, Schmidt advises getting a test as soon as you feel any kind of symptoms. But when should you get a COVID test with no symptoms?

“I would recommend a COVID test if you don’t have symptoms but you know you have been exposed to someone who does have it,” Schmidt said. “You need to wait five days since you last saw that person and get tested for COVID, even if you have no symptoms.”