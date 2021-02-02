St. Louis County health inspectors investigating weekend concert

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Video from a weekend concert at the Ambassador shows an elbow-to-elbow crowd packed into a room to see popular hip-hop artist Moneybagg Yo. The concert prompted complaints to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health from those concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

“We are actively investigating,” said Christopher Ave, the department’s director of communications.

Concerns began days before the concert with an inspection at the venue located at 9800 Halls Ferry Rd., according to Ave.

“The inspector noted that the Ambassador was operating past the 10 p.m. curfew,” Ave said.

A representative for the Ambassador told FOX 2 the concerns have been addressed. The representative said Saturday’s concert ended before 10 p.m. and the room was packed because of a misunderstanding. He said there was confusion over whether the 25% capacity rule applied to the total capacity of the venue or the capacity for just the room where the event was held.

The representative said the venue is working with St. Louis County to make sure the business is complying with current COVID-19 restrictions.

“If you have an event that’s indoors and you’re trying to sell tickets or pack the place with people, that poses just too many dangers right now,” said Ave. “You can’t have these kinds of events in St. Louis County.”

The health department has temporarily shut down businesses in the past for not complying with COVID restrictions. Ave said the restrictions are important to keep COVID-19 from spreading. He said social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and wearing a face covering in public are still important.

“This is something that we all need to do until we really get past the pandemic,” said Ave.