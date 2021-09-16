St. Louis County high school employee charged after alleged sex with students

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former school employee has been charged after he allegedly had sexual relations with students.

James Jenkins, 37, St. Louis, has been charged through the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with one count of sexual contact with a student, two counts of furnishing pornographic material or an attempt to furnish to a minor, and one count of fourth-degree assault.

Jenkins is being held on a $20,000 cash-only, no 10% bond, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department.

A probable cause statement says that police responded to Hancock High School for a report of sexual misconduct by an employee. An investigation found that Jenkins had relations with several students.

A victim said she went to Jenkins’ house Feb. 27, 2021, where they had sex. Another student was present at the residence, according to the probable cause statement.

Another victim said she had a relationship with Jenkins. He sent her multiple pictures of his genitals and a video of his genitals while masturbating. Jenkins asked her to him send nude photographs and videos.

A third victim stated that Jenkins attempted to groom her in an effort to establish a sexual relationship. She said he touched her leg and his hand moved up to her thigh while she was in his office in the spring of 2021, according to the probable cause statement.

Two of the victims told police they have a recording of Jenkins telling his wife about his sexual relationship with one of the victims.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Child Abuse are leading the investigation. They are asking for assistance from the community as there may be other witnesses or victims.

For reporting as a victim or witness, please contact the St. Louis County Police Child Abuse Unit at 314-615-5400.