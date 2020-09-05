St. Louis County high school sports officials voice concerns in letter to County Executive Sam Page

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County public and private school athletic directors and superintendents sent a letter to County Executive Sam Page about their concerns over the potential cancellation of fall sports.

The letter comes after Page announced the county will issue new recommendations and guidelines soon. He mentioned that the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHAA) will allow schools to move fall sports like football and soccer to the spring.

The group of athletic directors and superintendents said they regularly conduct extensive reviews of coronavirus data.

“The weekly review of data provides a quick pivot point when needed to ensure these are data driven decisions based on the health of our community,” the letter reads.

Their extensive study of the data leads them to believe “that cancellation of fall sports for moderate and high-level contact sports is not currently supported by evidence.”

Page said there was an explosion of cases and pointed to youth sports as a source, but the high schools disagree and say the data they’ve been examining shows “there has been no evidence of COVID-19 spread during/from an athletic event by the participants of high school sports.”

Their letter contradicts Page again when looking at COVID-19 cases in the high school age group. The letter reads, “trends in recent weeks support declining numbers of cases in the high school age group,” while Page said he’s concerned about the “explosion of COVID-19 in the 15 to 19-year-old age group.

Although the examination of the data by the group and Page differ, the group said they “agree with the evidence supporting the current Task Force guidelines and recommendations.”

Click here to read the whole letter.