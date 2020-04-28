St. Louis County hiring COVID-19 ‘contact tracers’

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Broader testing for COVID-19 is a critical component in the long march toward reopening businesses and other services in cities and counties across America.

Contact tracing will play an equally significant role in the fight against the coronavirus. It’s the process by which health care professionals work with COVID-19 patients to identify people who were in recent close contact with said patient and thus became exposed to the virus. This is important in spotting possible new cases and preventing further spread.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health (DPH) is hiring those with inquisitive personalities to work as contact tracers.

For more information on working as a contact tracer or to apply for the position, click here. Tracers should have a general understanding of basic medical terminology, infectious disease processes, and patient confidentiality laws.