St. Louis County hits emergency rental assistance deadline today

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The deadline is Thursday for St. Louis County to distribute emergency rental assistance funds.

The federal government gave the county $26 million to help families at risk of being evicted due to the pandemic.

An eviction moratorium in the county is no longer in effect. The county has spent at least $18.1 million, or 68%, of the $26.6 million from the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said the program started slowly, but the county has met the deadline of distributing two-thirds of the federal funds.

“I’m happy to report that we have issued more than $18 million dollars in rental assistance to nearly 3,000 households. The average amount per household is $5,800 and that $18 million dollars exceeds the 65% due out the door,” Page said.

He’s confident all of the money will be distributed by the end of the year. The county also hopes to receive a second round of federal funding.