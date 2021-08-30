St. Louis County hits milestone with 1M vaccines administered

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis County has reached a milestone in the fight against COVID-19. As of Friday, St. Louis County residents have received more than one million COVID vaccines.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said there is still a long road ahead of us but it’s worth celebrating how far the area has come.

All the vaccinators in St. Louis County have administered 1,004,413 COVID vaccines as of Friday.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 48% of St. Louis County residents are fully vaccinated and 55% have initiated vaccination.

Page said while that is significantly better than the rest of the state, half of the eligible county residents have not gotten their vaccines. County officials urge residents to continue wearing masks in public settings to reduce the spread of disease.

The Kansas City region has more than one million people vaccinated according to the nonprofit Comeback KC.

Missouri is reporting 51.7% of residents in the state initiated vaccination. There are 44.9% that have completed vaccination.

Here is a breakdown of the vaccination rates in some Missouri counties:

County Fully Vaccinated Initiated Vaccination Joplin 51.5% 59.3% Boone 49.7% 59.3% St. Louis 48.8% 55.0% St. Charles 48.3% 53.3% Franklin 44.9% 50.0% Cole 42.9% 48.3% Kansas City 42.9% 50.3% Jackson 42.7% 48.5% St. Louis City 39.6% 46.4% Vaccine data from covidvaccine.mo.gov on 8/30