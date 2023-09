ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County hosts its second open house Thursday night on the proposed Manchester annexation.

The city of Manchester wants to annex a large area of unincorporated St. Louis County. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page opposes the plan. The issue will be on the November ballot.

Locals can ask questions and learn how the change will affect them during the open house. The open house is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Greensfelder Recreation Complex in Queeny Park.