ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County now has a simulation tool to help engage the community in the budget process.

It lets locals explore various budget scenarios and experience the complexities and trade-offs in budget planning. County officials hope seeing how residents budget will help them better understand what the public values.

They’ll hold a town hall meeting to explain the budget making process. It’s Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Oak Bend Library.

If you can’t make it, there’s another one at the same time on Thursday at Grant’s View Library.