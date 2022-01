ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Health Department hosts a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday in Unversity City.

It runs from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Jackson Park Elementary School located at 7400 Balson Avenue. The first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone five or older. Pfizer boosters are available for those 12 and up.

Click here to register for the vaccination clinic.