St. Louis County hosts zip code specific COVID vaccination event

CLAYTON, Mo. – Efforts to get COVID vaccines into more areas have ramped up. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page was on hand for a big effort to target specific areas Saturday.

Page got permission from the state and CDC to begin zip code specific vaccination events.

Page and community leaders are concerned about the vaccination rate in north county, especially in areas with a high black and brown population.

He said they have seen vaccination rates as high as 23% in surrounding counties, but only a rate of 5% in north county.

Church leaders, nurses, and doctors gathered at the North County Recreation Center with 2,200 vaccines in hand to distribute to those with appointments.

Page said they will continue with zipcode specific vaccination events to help make them more accessible and help keep the community safe.

“I want to see everyone in St. Louis County vaccinated who will accept the vaccine, and we will have a conversation with those who are hesitant,” Page said. “As fast as we can get people vaccinated, that’s what gets us to the other side of this pandemic. That’s what gets us back to normal. That’s what gets us permission from our public health experts and medical community to ease our safety protocols which has saved lives and kept people safe.”

The St. Louis County older residents program is working to identify those who qualify as a homebound patient. If that’s the case, a team can be sent to their home to distribute the vaccination.