ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County will hold its 2023 inauguration for several elected officials later Tuesday morning.

The inauguration is happening at Memorial Park Plaza on South Central Avenue. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will be sworn in, and so will several other elected officials.

The incumbent democrat, Page, ran against Mark Mantovani in the November general election.

St. Louis County republicans picked Mantovani as their candidate after the primary winner, Katherine Pinner, dropped out.

A republican hasn’t held St. Louis County’s top job in 36 years. Many people expected Page to easily win in a county leaning more blue, he did.

In addition to Page being inaugurated Tuesday, so will Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, County Assessor Jake Zimmerman, and Council Members Rita Heard Days,

Dennis Hancock, Lisa Clancy, and Mark Harder.

The county officials elected in November will be sworn at Memorial Park Plaza at 10:00 a.m.

If you can’t make it, you can watch the ceremony over on St. Louis County’s YouTube page.