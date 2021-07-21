St. Louis County investigating weekend murder of 39-year-old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in a residential area just south of James McDonnell County Park.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, the shooting took place at 1 a.m. on July 17, in the 11100 block of East Pasture Drive.

Responding officers found the victim, 39-year-old Jerrard Shegog, suffering from a single gunshot wound. Shegog was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Shegog died on July 20 as a result of his wounds.

The department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you’d like to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.