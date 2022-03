ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County is hosting a job fair today from 1pm-7pm at The Crossings at the Northwest Plaza.

The county is looking to fill 95 jobs that include:

maintenance workers

clerical positions

police officers

nurses.

part-time dog walkers

seasonal camp counselors

lifeguards

There’s also an opening in the County Health Department for a Forensic Pathologist with a starting salary of $180,000.