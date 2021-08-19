St. Louis County ordered to stop enforcing mask mandate

ST. LOUIS– A St. Louis Circuit Court Judge says St. Louis County can not enforce its July 26 mask mandate. The judge’s ruling comes after attorneys for the county and Missouri Attorney General failed to reach a compromise on the issue.

Judge Ellen Ribaudo issued a preliminary injunction against St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, Health Director Faisal Kahn, and the St. Louis County Public Health Department ordering them from taking any and all action to enforce the mask mandate.

The state’s suit against mask mandates now moves to a St. Louis City court.

The judge’s ruling also says a copy of the preliminary injunction order must be posted in all places the mask mandate order was posted.

“The people prevailed yet again against County Executive Page and his health department for attempting to impose their will illegally on the people of St. Louis County,” said Attorney General Schmitt.

Schmitt also said he will not stop his fight against government overreach.

Yesterday, Judge Ribaudo told the attorneys for the Missouri Attorney General and St. Louis County keep trying after they failed to reach a compromise.

The legal battle comes after the attorney general’s office filed a suit contesting St. Louis County’s mask mandate.

Previously, the court issued a temporary restraining order against St. Louis County for continuing to implement a mask mandate despite the County Council voting the measure down

St. Louis County’s attorney told the judge Wednesday the county offered a compromise. It was willing to publish a memo stating the mask policy would not be enforced unless there was an extraordinary case. Many critics of the mandate contend the order had no real enforcement mechanism in place.

The attorney representing the state told the judge the state would accept a mask recommendation but not a continuation of what he called an “unlawful” order.