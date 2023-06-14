ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County has launched a simulation tool to help engage the community in the budget process.

The interactive tool lets locals explore various budget scenarios and experience the complexities and trade-offs in budget planning. County officials hope seeing how residents budget will help them better understand what the public values.

The county will also hold town hall meetings to explain the budget making process. One of those is at 6:30 p.m. at the Des Peres Lodge. The next one is Tuesday, June 27, at the Oak Bend Library – and the final one is Thursday, June 29, at Grants View Library.