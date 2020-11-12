St. Louis County libraries offering Chromebook, Wifi hotspot for bundle checkout

ST. LOUIS – From students, job seekers, and professionals on the go, the heightened need for access to free Wi-Fi and technology during the COVID-19 pandemic continues throughout the St. Louis region.

In response, the St. Louis County Library Foundation has launched a new way to safely connect the community to the web. This initiative marks the first time residents can borrow a computer to use at home.

“There are many kids in our community that don’t have access to reliable internet, and for them, remote learning is a struggle. Being able to connect with her teachers and schools and keep up with her studies is really important”, said St. Louis County Library Director and CEO Kristen Sorth.

As of today, you can check out a Chromebook and Hotspot kit with your St. Louis County library card in good standing. Each kit includes a Chromebook laptop computer, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and chargers and adapters for the devices.

The 115 available kits can be checked out for two weeks. Like existing library treasures, the bundles can be requested online or by calling 314-994-3300 and picked up at any branch.

Back in July, St. Louis County Library received $4 million in federal CARES Act funding as part of a Digital Equity Initiative. The funds were used to provide Chromebooks, wi-fi hotspots, and virtual tutoring services to students and school districts in St. Louis County.

“It’s just one less thing parents and caregivers have to worry about. Digital Equity is an issue in our community so this gives them the availability to access Wi-Fi in addition to having a device where they can study do research and connect to the internet”, said St. Louis County Library Director and CEO Kristen Sorth.

To date more than 6,000 Chromebooks have been delivered to over 25 school districts to assist students with online classes. Additionally, more than 9,800 internet hotspots and 1,400 hours of online tutoring have been made available to County students.

School Districts that received hotspots:

Annunziata School Ascension School Bayless School District Brentwood School District Christ the King School Christian Brothers College High School Epstein Hebrew Academy Ferguson Florissant School District Great Circle Academy – St. Louis Hancock Place School District Hazelwood School District Hillcrest Seventh-day Adventist School Holy Spirit Catholic School Immanuel Lutheran School Jennings School District Kirkwood School District Lindbergh Schools Logos School Maplewood Richmond Heights School District Mehlville School District Most Sacred Heart School/Archdiocese of St. Louis Normandy Schools Collaborative Our Lady of Guadalupe School Parkway School District Pattonville School District Ritenour School District Riverview Gardens School District Rockwood R-VI School District School District of Clayton School District of University City Special School District of St. Louis County St. Justin Martyr School St. Mark Catholic School St. Monica/parochial St. Paul School THE FREEDOM SCHOOL Valley Park School District Villa di Maria Montessori Webster Groves School District

School Districts that received Chromebooks:

All Saints Academy St. Rose Campus Annunziata School St. Gerard Magellan Ascension School Bayless School District Christ the King School Epstein Hebrew Academy Ferguson Florissant School District Great Circle Academy – St. Louis Hancock Place School District Hazelwood School District Hillcrest Seventh-day Adventist School Holy Infant School Holy Spirit Catholic School Jennings School District Mary Queen of Peace Most Sacred Heart School Our Lady of Guadalupe School Riverview Gardens School District Special School District of St. Louis County St. Justin Martyr School St. Mark Catholic School St. Monica/parochial St. Paul School The Freedom School