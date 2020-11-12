St. Louis County libraries offering Chromebook, Wifi hotspot for bundle checkout

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – From students, job seekers, and professionals on the go, the heightened need for access to free Wi-Fi and technology during the COVID-19 pandemic continues throughout the St. Louis region.

In response, the St. Louis County Library Foundation has launched a new way to safely connect the community to the web. This initiative marks the first time residents can borrow a computer to use at home.

“There are many kids in our community that don’t have access to reliable internet, and for them, remote learning is a struggle. Being able to connect with her teachers and schools and keep up with her studies is really important”, said St. Louis County Library Director and CEO Kristen Sorth.

As of today, you can check out a Chromebook and Hotspot kit with your St. Louis County library card in good standing. Each kit includes a Chromebook laptop computer, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and chargers and adapters for the devices.

The 115 available kits can be checked out for two weeks. Like existing library treasures, the bundles can be requested online or by calling 314-994-3300 and picked up at any branch.

Back in July, St. Louis County Library received $4 million in federal CARES Act funding as part of a Digital Equity Initiative. The funds were used to provide Chromebooks, wi-fi hotspots, and virtual tutoring services to students and school districts in St. Louis County.

“It’s just one less thing parents and caregivers have to worry about. Digital Equity is an issue in our community so this gives them the availability to access Wi-Fi in addition to having a device where they can study do research and connect to the internet”, said St. Louis County Library Director and CEO Kristen Sorth.

To date more than 6,000 Chromebooks have been delivered to over 25 school districts to assist students with online classes. Additionally, more than 9,800 internet hotspots and 1,400 hours of online tutoring have been made available to County students.

School Districts that received hotspots:

  1. Annunziata School 
  2. Ascension School
  3. Bayless School District
  4. Brentwood School District
  5. Christ the King School
  6. Christian Brothers College High School
  7. Epstein Hebrew Academy
  8. Ferguson Florissant School District
  9. Great Circle Academy – St. Louis
  10. Hancock Place School District
  11. Hazelwood School District
  12. Hillcrest Seventh-day Adventist School
  13. Holy Spirit Catholic School
  14. Immanuel Lutheran School
  15. Jennings School District
  16. Kirkwood School District 
  17. Lindbergh Schools
  18. Logos School
  19. Maplewood Richmond Heights School District
  20. Mehlville School District
  21. Most Sacred Heart School/Archdiocese of St. Louis
  22. Normandy Schools Collaborative
  23. Our Lady of Guadalupe School
  24. Parkway School District
  25. Pattonville School District
  26. Ritenour School District
  27. Riverview Gardens School District
  28. Rockwood R-VI School District
  29. School District of Clayton
  30. School District of University City
  31. Special School District of St. Louis County
  32. St. Justin Martyr School
  33. St. Mark Catholic School
  34. St. Monica/parochial
  35. St. Paul School
  36. THE FREEDOM SCHOOL
  37. Valley Park School District
  38. Villa di Maria Montessori
  39. Webster Groves School District 

School Districts that received Chromebooks:

  1. All Saints Academy St. Rose Campus 
  2. Annunziata School
  3. St. Gerard Magellan
  4. Ascension School
  5. Bayless School District
  6. Christ the King School 
  7. Epstein Hebrew Academy 
  8. Ferguson Florissant School District 
  9. Great Circle Academy – St. Louis
  10. Hancock Place School District
  11. Hazelwood School District
  12. Hillcrest Seventh-day Adventist School
  13. Holy Infant School
  14. Holy Spirit Catholic School
  15. Jennings School District
  16. Mary Queen of Peace
  17. Most Sacred Heart School
  18. Our Lady of Guadalupe School
  19. Riverview Gardens School District
  20. Special School District of St. Louis County
  21. St. Justin Martyr School
  22. St. Mark Catholic School
  23. St. Monica/parochial
  24. St. Paul School
  25. The Freedom School

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News