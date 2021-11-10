St. Louis County Library begins offering COVID vaccines to 5-11 year olds today

Registered Nurse Natasha McDannis inoculates Otto Linn-Walton, 8, with the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem Hospital, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 vaccines are available starting Wednesday for children ages 5-11 at multiple St. Louis County Library branches.

They are being offered there in partnership with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

The Library hosts weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics at four branches. Health insurance or proof of residency is not required. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made at revivestl.com.

The St. Louis County library vaccine clinic schedule is as follows:

Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136

Every Wednesday from 1:00-7:00 p.m.

Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd., St. Louis, MO 63121

Every Thursday from 1:00-7:00 p.m.

Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, MO 63031

Every Friday from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd., St. Louis, MO 63074

Every Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ups will also be accepted. Consent forms for ages 5-18 must be completed in order to receive a vaccine. Free transportation is available by calling 314-615-2660. The forms are available at revivestl.com.

Adults and teens can schedule an appointment for their first and second dose at each clinic. Booster shots will be available to those who are eligible.