St. Louis County Library branch hosts COVID vaccination event and more today

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Library is hosting a COVID vaccination event Wednesday with a few extra incentives.
In addition to being able to get a shot at the Lewis and Clark branch in Moline Acres from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, there will also be a book giveaway and a visit from a mobile fresh market.
The vaccinations are free, and walk-ups are welcome.
The non-profit St. Louis Metro Market will be on-site from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The book giveaways will take place throughout the afternoon.