ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Library is expanding its GrandPad tablet program.

The tablets are designed for users over the age of 75 so they can reach loved ones. 1,500 tablets were distributed last year. $1 million in federal CARES Act funds paid for the tablets.

Starting Wednesday, older adults in St. Louis County can apply for new tablets. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and the county library director will explain the new program at 8:30 a.m. at the Lewis and Clark branch of the library.