Young girl using laptop. Homeschooling, hand on keyboard at kitchen table with divider around her.

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Library is giving away 1,000 Chromebooks with free mobile internet connections to eligible people. Applications are open now until October 1, 2023.

The laptops are for St. Louis County residents who lack access to the internet. The free mobile connection will be available through June 30, 2024. The internet content is filtered to comply with the Children’s Internet Protection Act.

You do not need a St. Louis County Library card to apply. Children may apply by listing their parent’s or guardian’s name on the application.

A recent regional report found that there are about 150,000 households in St. Louis and St. Louis County that struggle to afford high-speed internet. Around 90,000 St. Louis area households are unable to afford adequate devices.

“Digital equity has been a priority for St. Louis County Library for many years. This funding will continue those efforts, by providing internet connected Chromebooks to those who need it most and where they need it most. We are honored to continue to help bridge the digital divide in our region,” states Kristen Sorth, St. Louis County Library Director & CEO.

All applicants will be notified by October 6, 2023. They will be asked to pick up the Chromebook at a St. Louis County library branch. The laptops do not need to be returned to the library.