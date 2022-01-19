St. Louis County Library to offer free at-home COVID test kits

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two branches of the St. Louis County Library will offer free home COVID testing kits beginning next week.

The county is making the self-test kits available in response to the extremely high demand for COVID tests.

The kits will be available Monday, Jan. 24, at the Rock Road branch and Weber Road branch.

Residents provide a saliva sample and then return test kits to any of three county health department clinics – Berkeley, Pine Lawn, or Sunset Hills. The kits can be dropped off in drive-thru testing lanes without having to register for an appointment.

Test results will be sent within 24 to 72 hours.

“We continue looking at ways to supplement the supply of tests available to the community,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. “The health department continues its work to provide to those who are uninsured and underinsured and don’t have access to a primary care physician. However, the health department doesn’t turn away anyone.”

Page said additional details will be announced soon, such as the number of kits available and the hours when they can be picked up.