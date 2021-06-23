St. Louis County lines up celebrities to increase COVID-19 vaccinations

FERGUSON, Mo. – St. Louis County has enlisted the help of celebrities to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Centene’s Ferguson Services Center will host a St. Louis County vaccination clinic Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Former “The Voice” contestant Kennedy Holmes and former St. Louis Rams player and Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams are expected to be at the clinic.

The center is located at 2900 Pershall Road and the event will be open to the public. Vaccinations are free and free parking will be available. No appointments are required. The St. Louis County Health Department will operate the clinic.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has called on other businesses to sponsor vaccination clinics. The big push to get more people vaccinated comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 is emerging.

“Missouri is the number one state in the nation for the rate of new COVID cases,” Page said. “That’s in a large part due to low vaccination rates in many of the state rural areas, but like any variant of this virus, it spreads quickly and pays no mind to states, county, or city borders. The Delta variant threatens St. Louis County.”

Averaging 15 cases a day, he added that the St. Louis area has seen a slight uptick in COVID cases in the past week.

“We’re not certain whether that is a one-time bump or a new trend, but heath experts are watching this very closely,” Page said.

“We’re fortunate that we have the single best tool available to fight the Delta variant and protect ourselves against the COVID resurgence: vaccines. Vaccines are safe and free and they’ve been proven highly effective against the Delta variant.”

Wastewater monitoring has shown the Delta variant is present in the area, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

“There is significant concern for another widespread wave of infections impacting the St. Louis metropolitan area,” according to the task force.