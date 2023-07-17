ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Thousands of people in the area are still without power Monday morning after a series of intense storms over the weekend.

It’s going to be another busy day for Ameren Missouri crews working to restore power in various areas around St. Louis County. Scattered damage can be seen on one road just off Lindbergh Boulevard and East Concord Road in one of the impacted neighborhoods. In the area, including a fallen tree that took power lines with it.

Spanish Lake in north county was hit very hard by storms on Friday night into Saturday. Huge sections of trees were knocked over, some falling onto homes, while others toppled more power lines.

Spanish Lake locals are still dealing with power issues Monday morning. Ameren’s outage map shows about 10,600 customers in Ameren Missouri’s service area out of power right now.

The most outages are in St. Louis County, where more than 4,400 people are without power. In Jefferson County, about 3,900 customers are without power Monday morning.

FOX 2 spoke with locals about dealing with power issues.

“We ain’t got no power,” north county storm victim Andre Hill shared. “Like freezers, refrigerators, food going bad. Just things of that nature.”

“Nobody has any power,” local Jim Hibre said. “We’re lucky I have a couple of generators that I’m trying to keep going, but everybody comes over and charges their phone.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.