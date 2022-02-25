St. Louis County logistics company’s $30 M expansion to create 200 jobs

ST. LOUIS – A Bridgeton-based company announced its expansion that will create 200 jobs in the St. Louis area.

Davidson Logistics plans to have a state-of-the-art 500,000-square-foot logistics center next to its existing one-million-square-foot facility, according to a press release. The center is expected to cost between $30-40 million.

The company has already started remodeling a former pharmaceutical manufacturing complex into a new, state-of-the-art warehouse. Building a new regional logistics center is planned for the next three years. The new facilities are all located in Bridgeton.

“Remodeling of the new facility will create more than 300,000 square feet of warehouse space which our company needs to continue growing,” CEO Don Davidson, Jr. said in the press release.

“The estimated cost for the project is between $4-$6 million with the number of new full-time jobs created by the facility expected to be one hundred or more. Salaries will range between $18-$20 per hour with benefits.

“Payroll impact for the new workers will total $3.6 million or more in the first year. Davidson noted that other jobs will also be created by suppliers to Davidson Logistics and the contractors working on the remodeling project, thus creating further financial benefits for the region.”

Davidson Logistics “specializes in the aerospace industry and counts as one of its largest customers, Boeing, which has numerous manufacturing plants and offices in metro St. Louis. Other customers include General Electric, General Motors, and numerous other companies.”

“Davidson Logistics continues to invest and successfully grow a local business that supports our national defense in an essential way. I am confident this expansion will strengthen our region and bolster Missouri families as we all work to come out of the pandemic stronger than before,” Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-MO) said in the press release.