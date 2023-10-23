UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Someone in St. Louis County won $228,000 after buying a lottery ticket at a gas station while filling up their work vehicle. He played the Show Me Cash game, and hit the jackpot.

The ticket was purchased at Circle K in the 7400 block of Olive Boulevard for the October 14th drawing. It matched all five winning numbers: 1, 18, 23, 34 and 36.

The man plans to use the money to build a new house with their spouse. A few years ago, they bought some land, and now they can start building without worrying about debt.

The Show Me Cash game has jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until someone wins. Tonight’s jackpot is $166,000. The chances of winning the top prize are around one in 575,757.

https://www.molottery.com/show-me-cash