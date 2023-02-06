OLIVETTE, Mo. — It can be hard to learn that someone won the jackpot for the lotto game you’re playing. That’s what happened to one Missouri Lottery player who didn’t check his Show Me Cash ticket twice. That “someone” happened to be him.

The player purchased the ticket for the January 13th drawing from One the Run on Olive Road in Olivette, Missouri. He was discouraged to hear that someone had purchased the winning ticket



“I was upset because I noticed someone had won and didn’t think it was me,” he told Missouri Lottery officials. “Two days later, I checked my numbers and said, ‘Oh my God!’”

The ticket matched all five Show Me Cash numbers drawn. That drawing’s jackpot was for $283,000. He says that he checked the ticket about 20 times after realizing it was a winner. The man plans on using some of the winnings to travel more in retirement.

Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is for $61,000. The prize in this game starts at $50,000 and grows until someone wins the jackpot. The chances of that happening are around one in 575,757. The overall chances of winning anything in this game, including a $1 prize, are around one in nine.